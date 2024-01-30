Reliance Jio asks government to shut down 2G, 3G services. Know why

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has asked the government to shut down 2G and 3G networks across the nation. The telecom giant noted that the step should be taken in a bid to cut down unnecessary costs and facilitate the seamless migration of all users to more advanced 4G and 5G networks. The statement was in response to a consultation paper titled 'Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem' published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Last year, TRAI released a consultation paper, which aimed to address policy challenges and establish an effective policy framework for the accelerated adoption and efficient utilisation of new technologies.

Jio said there should be stress on formulating a clear policy and pathway for the complete closure of 2G and 3G networks.

Reliance Jio noted, “The Government should come out with a policy and glidepath for closing down the 2G and 3G networks completely so that unnecessary network costs should be avoided, and all customers can be migrated to 4G and 5G services. This will also give great impetus to developing ecosystem to 5G use cases.”

The service provider further noted: “There is no doubt that the 5G services, its ecosystem and use cases will play the most crucial role in driving digital transformation across various industries by providing faster and more reliable connectivity. 5G with its faster data speeds, increased bandwidth, and lower latency, will provide businesses and innovators with the connectivity and capabilities that can give wings to their dreams."

Vodafone Idea (VI) also responded to the report. VI also noted a significant portion of the population continues to use older technology (2G), hindering their access to newer technologies like 4G and 5G.

It noted the challenges of introducing 5G in low-income groups due to the prevalence of 2G/3G-enabled smartphones and the elevated costs associated with 5G phones.

“A substantial part of the citizens in the country are generally using older technology i.e. 2G and are not able to access the new generation technology i.e. 4G and 5G despite availability of connectivity. The inability of users to switch to smartphones on account of the cost of these devices, also leads to the users continuing on older technology and hence, not using digital services and most likely ending up being not updated on latest digital technologies and services,” the service provider said.

Last week, Reliance Jio reported a 3% sequential increase in net profit at Rs 5,208 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. It reported net profit of Rs 5,058 crore in the September quarter. On yer-on-year basis, the telco's net profit rose 12% when compared to Rs 4,638 crore in Q3FY23. Its revenue rose 11% to Rs 27,697 crore in Q3FY24 as against Rs 24,892 crore in Q3FY23.

Jio said its net profit was boosted by subscriber additions partly after the recent launch of its 4G budget-friendly phone.

Mukesh Ambani said: "I am happy to share that Jio has completed in India the fastest rollout of True 5G services anywhere in the world. Every city, town, and village in the country is now equipped with high-speed digital connectivity, which will usher in a new era of unparalleled digital accessibility and technology-led growth. The strong uptake of the JioBharat phone and JioAirFiber services has resulted in continued expansion of Jio’s subscriber base, contributing to the stellar growth numbers of the digital services business."

