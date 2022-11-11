Amidst talks of bankruptcy, Musk claims Twitter active users reach ‘all-time high’

Elon Musk has claimed that Twitter has reached an all-time high of active users on Friday. The billionaire made the announcement on Twitter. This comes a day after his first address to his new employees where he painted a bleak picture of the platform’s future, if Twitter employee don’t do more.

Hit all-time high of active users today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

In an earlier tweet, Musk claims that users on Twitter are on a rise. He said, "Usage of Twitter continues to rise. One thing is for sure: it isn’t boring!"

In his tweet, Musk said, “Hit all-time high of active users today.” Musk did not provide any technical details about the new milestone. The platform may be reaching more users but Twitter seems to be struggling with the implementation of its new Twitter Blue feature. They are essentially selling the Twitter Blue subscription at a price of $8. The payment provides the user with a blue checkmark, which was the mark of verification in the pre-Musk era on Twitter. However, many fake accounts managed to get the blue tick by paying the monthly fee.

In his first address to his employees, Musk claimed that the situation is pretty bleak. So much so, that there are chances of bankruptcy. He claimed that not only is 'work from home' ending but also perks like free food and 'rest days'.