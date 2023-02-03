Vodafone Idea services restored after hours of being hit

scorecardresearch
A couple of hours after being hit by an outage, services of telecom operator Vodafone Idea were restored on Friday afternoon. The outage started around 1:30 PM on Friday which led to users complaining about hindered calling and internet services.

Vodafone Idea confirmed to Business Today around 5 PM that the services were fully restored. However, the telecom operator did not specify any reason that led to the outage. Neither did it mention the scope of the outage.

As per Downdetector, an online tool for reporting outages saw over 2,000 users reported the hit. Users also took to Twitter to confirm and eventually joke about the issues.

We at Business Today were able to confirm the restoration.

 

Published on: Feb 03, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Feb 03, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
