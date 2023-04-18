Xiaomi launches another flagship smartphone; all about Xiaomi 13 Ultra

A month after unveiling its flagship smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi has launched another addition to it with Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the global market on Tuesday.

The new smartphone packs in a bundle of attractive features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 2K 12-bit display with up to 2600nits peak brightness, leather finish, 90W fast charging tech, and top-notch premium features.

The real eyeball catcher seems to be the 50-megapixel quad rear cameras, which is backed by Leica, a result of their recent partnership.

The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging tech. Unlike big tech giants like Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi bundles a fast charger in the retail box along with the smartphone.

The device has curved edges like its sister phones. It also has 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with support for LTPO. The panel has support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, P3 Colour Gamut, 1920Hz PWM dimming. The front has a coating of Corning’s sturdy Gorilla Glass Victus.

The price of the phone is set at RMB 5,999, which is around Rs 71,600 in India when converted. This is for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB model will cost RMB 6499 (approximately Rs 77,600).

However, the phone is only available in China and some other regions, and not in India yet. Unlike its predecessor, Xiaomi 12S Ultra is expected to make its way to the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the company launched Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro in February this year. The models marked Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.