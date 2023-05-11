Google Pixel 7a review: Here's why this smartphone is the finest Android offerings available under Rs 45,000

This is a budget phone released by Google, but when I mention its price of Rs 43,999, the immediate response is likely to be that budget phones in India are priced under Rs 20,000. However, this assumption doesn't hold true for the budget version of flagship models. In the case of these variants, the focus is not on sacrificing performance. The same applies to the new Pixel 7a, which maintains the power of Tensor G2 (Google's custom processor), along with additional features.

If there's one area where Google truly excels, it's in the design of Pixel smartphones. I was particularly impressed by the design of the Pixel 7 models, which set them apart from the ordinary smartphone designs. The Pixel 7a follows the same design language, featuring a raised camera band at the rear, which not only adds a unique touch but also enhances the ability to hold and operate the phone with just one hand.

The Pixel 7a boasts a harmonious combination of aluminium, glass, and plastic materials. Its frame is crafted from recycled aluminum, while the front features an OLED display. On the rear, instead of a fragile glass back, a sturdy plastic material is utilized, ensuring that it is less prone to cracking. Despite being made of plastic, it doesn't give off a cheap feel. Regrettably, the absence of a 3.5 mm jack remains a drawback. And hopefully Google has figured out a way to fix the volume key from falling after a few months of usage. A problem a lot of Pixel 7 Pro owners have been complaining about. Lastly, the addition of IP67-rating for water and dust resistance will prevent it from accidental splashes. In India, Google has introduced the Pixel 7A in three colors: Charcoal (black), Sea (baby blue), and Snow (white).

Google's choice to include a 6.1-inch display in the Pixel 7a makes it a conveniently sized device. However, it's worth noting that the screen is an OLED panel rather than the AMOLED found on the Pixel 7. Despite this difference, there are no issues with screen brightness. With a resolution of 1080x2400p, the display appears vibrant, and the 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid scrolling throughout apps and games.

Unlike its older siblings, which benefit from the advanced protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Google has opted for the cost-saving option of using Gorilla Glass 3, an older generation of glass protection. The screen of the Pixel 7a maintains a punch hole design at the top center to accommodate the 13MP selfie camera.

In the realm of photography, where companies are more and more relying on software along with hardware, Google has clubbed its 64MP + 13MP dual camera setup brilliantly with AI and machine learning, resulting stunning images. The camera's autofocus is impressively swift, capturing images rapidly, albeit taking a few seconds to process and save them to the gallery.

The camera excels at capturing fine details while maintaining natural colors without excessive saturation. It effortlessly frames shots of moving objects, and even the portrait mode yielded flawless results with sharp edges and accurately blurred backgrounds. In low-light conditions, the Night Mode proved to be a lifesaver by reducing noise in the images. Much of the credit goes to the software, which extends to editing as well with features like the Magic Eraser assisting with removal of unwanted elements from the image. But some of these features are accessible only through Google Photos. Even the 13 MP selfie camera delivers decent results, ensuring that self-portraits capture pleasing images as well.

The Pixel 7a handles everything including photography with ease. It is equipped with Google's powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Paired with the flawless stock Android UI and no bloatware, this phone operates smoothly without any signs of lag. Even during gaming sessions, there were no screen stutters or performance hiccups.

Even the software features onboard offer additional value, including a transcript feature within the voice recorder. While not perfect, it proves to be a handy tool for students and professionals. Google is also providing new users with three months of free access to YouTube Premium and Google One. Furthermore, adaptive preferences allow for extending battery lifespan while charging and optimizing battery life based on the phone's usage patterns.

With its 4385 mAh battery, the Pixel 7a can easily last through a day of usage on a single charge. However, on busier days, it may have around 10 percent charge remaining by the end of the day. Google has chosen to exclude the charging adapter, but it does provide a Type A to Type C connector, displaying a graceful approach. The phone also supports wireless charging and is compatible with Qi-certified chargers. However, it's worth noting that wireless charging is slower and not an ideal option when in a hurry.

Verdict: This new Pixel hardware is truly impressive. The Pixel 7a closely resembles the Pixel 7, with some minor adjustments and a significantly lower price tag of Rs 43,999 and the introductory price makes the deal even sweeter at Rs 39,999. Although it may not be categorized as a budget phone in India, considering its price range, it undeniably stands out as one of the finest Android offerings available under Rs 45,000.

Specs: 6.1-inch OLED Display, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 chip, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, 64MP + 13MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, 4385 mAh battery

Price: Rs 43,999