After Google Pixel 7a launch, Pixel 6a gets massive discount on Flipkart; how to get it for under Rs 20,000

Google launched its mid-range Pixel 7a in India at a price of Rs 43,999. Just after the launch, the predecessor Pixel 6a is available with offers and discounts on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 43,999, the same as Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 6a discount

On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 6a is available at Rs 27,999, down from launch price of Rs 43,999. It comes in just one storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Buyers can get Rs 1,250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. This will bring the cost down to Rs 26,750 in India. Furthermore, buyers can exchange an old smartphone in order to bring down the value to under Rs 20,000.

It is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour variant.

Google Pixel 7a price, offer

As mentioned earlier, the newly launched Google Pixel 7a is launched at Rs 43,999. It is available in Charcoal, Sea and Snow colour variants. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of offers, customers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase Pixel 7A, bringing the price down to Rs 39,999.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: Quick comparison

Both Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a come with the same 6.1-inch OLED display. The Pixel 7A display offers a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pixel 6A display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. Pixel 7A comes with 8GB RAM, up from the 6GB RAM on Pixel 6A. Both handsets offer the same 128GB of storage.

In terms of the chipset, Pixel 7a is powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset. However, the predecessor comes with the first-gen Tensor chipset. In the camera department, Pixel 7A brings the upgraded 64MP dual rear camera setup whereas the Pixel 6A has a 12MP dual rear camera setup. For selfies also, Pixel 7A features a better 13MP camera while the Pixel 6A is stuck with an 8MP front facing camera.

Surprisingly, Pixel 7a does not come with a better battery than its predecessor, infact it has slightly lesser battery capacity than that of Pixel 6A. Pixel 7A houses a 4,385 mAh battery while the Pixel 6A is equipped with a 4,410 mAh battery.

