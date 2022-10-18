Google Pixel 7 Review: Excellent camera, great performance, aggressive pricing

Price: Rs 59,999

Specs: 6.3-inch OLED Display, 2400x1080 p resolution, Android 13, Tensor G2, 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, rear camera: 50MP+12MP; front camera: 10.8MP, 5G, Dual SIM (nano + eSIM), Wi-Fi 6, IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes), 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm, 197g

Colour: Lemongrass, Snow (white), Obsidian (black)

In the Box: Pixel 7, USB-C cable, quick connector

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is the best Android flagship around. But if you don’t wish to spend Rs 85,000, the trimmed-down version – Pixel 7 for Rs 59,999 isn’t a bad option. But does it compete against the Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 or even the OnePlus flagship?

Read to find out.

No compromise design:

Google has followed the same design language for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro - an all-screen front with a glass rear, housing a raised camera bar. Power and volume controls are placed on the right side, the left SIM tray, and the charging port at the bottom.

The noticeable differences between the 7 and the 7 Pro include the compact size, the matte finish metal running across the sides and camera bar, and one less camera sensor at the rear on the former.

I found the metal (recycled aluminium) in matte finish better as this one doesn't get scratched easily like the polished band on the Pro.

With the 6.3-inch screen, the phone was comfortable to hold. The ergonomics were further improved with the support from the raised camera band as the weight was off the little finger and shifted to the index finger, making it super comfortable for single-hand use.

Bright Display:

For the Pixel 7, Google has opted for a 6.3-inch Always-on display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 416 PPI density and 90Hz refresh rate display. Does it feel bright and vibrant, yes? Although the screen is not as bright as the one on the Pixel 7 Pro, it was hard to notice any difference when placed next to each other. Also, even with a 90 Hz refresh rate, scrolling and navigating through apps, photos and emails are smooth. Sunlight legibility is nothing to complain about, either. Whether binge-watching shows on OTT, typing emails, creating notes, editing images or gaming, I found this 6.3-inch screen size perfect for everything. Google has added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus - the best in the business - to prevent the front and the rear from getting scratched. Yet, my review unit already has a large scratch on the screen.

Camera Magic:

To keep the cost of the Pixel 7 competitive, Google has settled with two camera sensors at the rear. The primary 50MP wide-angle lens with f/1.85 is the same as that used on the Pixel 7 Pro and captures some stunning images in well-lit environments and at night. Even the results of the 2x zoom, where images are cropped at 12.5MP in the middle, were crisp with fine details. The shots captured were at par with those from the iPhone 14. The Ultra-wide lens has a 114-degree field of view and captures impressive landscapes.

It's not just the sensors alone, as Google’s software does much processing resulting in stunning images. A host of editing features are accessible in real-time. For instance, erasing people in the background, using a magic eraser (circling the undesirable element and removing them), and unblur. The unblur feature fixes blurred images and works well on the pictures stored on Google Photos. The edit option contains features one can explore to get the desired result on the device itself.

Stock Android:

Most Android smartphones have a custom yet cluttered user interface. That’s not the case with Pixel smartphones. The stock Android means all the apps are neatly placed in the app tray, and you can add shortcuts to the home page. Plus, it only comes pre-installed with Google Apps and Services, and no bloatware is onboard.

The Pixel 7 has access to some additional software features from Google. For instance, it transcribes audio recordings in select languages, including English, in real-time. It’s not 100 per cent accurate, but it is around 60 per cent correct. Another exciting feature is reading the transcriptions of voice messages inside Google's Messages app.

Powerful performance:

All this heavy lifting is done by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chip built with AI and ML paired with 8GB RAM. On benchmarks, it is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, yet it has enough power to handle all tasks smoothly. It also has only 128 GB storage with no expandable memory, but the images can be backed up to the cloud on Google Photos.

The Pixel 7 took a little longer to set up than other Android smartphones. However, the experience was smooth and lag-free. I used it extensively for photography, web browsing, voice recordings, gaming, navigation, and filing articles. There was not even a single incident where the phone showed signs of struggle. Google also promises three years of major OS updates (currently on Android 13) and at least five years of security updates.

Battery:

The battery backup on the Pixel 7 Pro does not disappoint either. With heavy usage, the 4355 mAh battery lasted me a day with still some charge left. It also features an adaptive battery setting, which means the battery life can be extended basis the daily usage. But it does reduce performance and background activity. The box does not include a charging adapter; you can use any existing adapter or invest in a new one.

Verdict:

With the Pixel 7, you get flagship performance and a superb camera with stylish hardware. Interestingly, it is priced at Rs 59,999, a segment where you get the latest flagship smartphones from OnePlus (10 Pro 5G for around Rs 61,999) and its likes. And the only option from Samsung (minus Galaxy S22, now retailing for Rs 52,999) and Apple are the older generation models, which witnessed a price drop. Given the options from OnePlus, Apple and Samsung in this price category, my pick will be the Pixel 7. But if you are a hard-core gamer, better go for a Samsung or OnePlus.



