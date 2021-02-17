Highlights ACT Fibernet increases data benefits, FUP limit on some broadband plans in Bengaluru circle

Apart from Bengaluru, the company has also revised its plans in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The revised broadband plans range between Rs 710 and Rs 5,999.

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited or ACT Fibernet which is reportedly the fourth largest internet service provider (ISP) has revised some of its plans in the Bengaluru circle. Apart from Bengaluru, the company has also revised its plans in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The government-owned telco BSNL had recently increased its FUP limits on its broadband plans to almost 8 times, in a bid to attract more customers. ACT Fibernet is currently providing a total of ten revised broadband plans in the Bengaluru circle. According to a report by Telecom Talk, some plans have now been revised to give increased FUP limits. The plans which have been revised range between Rs 710 and Rs 5,999.

Act broadband Rs 710 plan: The Rs 710 plan or the ACT Swift broadband plan now offers 500GB of data every month with 50 Mbps speeds. Previously, the plan gave 250GB data benefits.

Act broadband Rs 985 plan: The next plan on the list is the ACT Rapid Plus plan priced at Rs 985 which now gives 750GB data with 75 Mbps speed.

Act broadband Rs 1085 plan: This plan, also known as the Act Blaze plan gives 1000GB or 1TB data with 150 Mbps speed. The post FUP speed for this plan is 1Mbps.

Act broadband Rs 1185 plan: For a hundred rupees more, users get 2500GB data with 200 Mbps speed with ACT Storm plan. The post-FUP speed limit for this plan is again 1Mbps.

Act broadband Rs 1485 plan: This plan known as the ACT Lightning plan gives 3300 GB data with 250Mbps speed and post FUP speed limit which becomes 1Mbps.

Act broadband Rs 1999 plan: The ACT Incredible priced at Rs 1999 gives 3300GB data with 300 Mbps speed and post FUP speed being reduced to 2 Mbps.

Act broadband Rs 2999 plan: This plan known as the ACT essential plans gives 3500GB data with other benefits identical to the above-stated plans.

Act broadband Rs 3999 plan: This plan, also known as the ACT advance plan gives 4000GB data and 300 Mbps speed with 2Mbps post FUP speed limit.

Act broadband Rs 4999 plan: This plan known as the ACT progress plan gives 4500GB of data with the rest of the benefits identical to the above-stated plans.

Act broadband Rs 5999 plan: This is the most expensive plan in the ACT broadband plans list and gives 5500GB data with 1000 Mbps speed and 5 Mbps post FUP limit.