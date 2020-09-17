Affordable OnePlus Buds Z reportedly in the works, could launch alongside OnePlus 8T

Highlights OnePlus Buds Z are tipped to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T.

It was earlier in the year when OnePlus finally introduced its first truly wireless (TWS) earphones in the market -- the OnePlus Buds. And now a few months from the launch, there are new reports that the company could be looking to follow it up with a more affordable offering, the OnePlus Buds Z.

This information comes courtesy of known tipster, Max J, who claims the OnePlus Buds Z could be the name of an affordable pair of earbuds from the company. The news of the earbuds was shared by the tipster through a Tweet, where he hinted that the OnePlus Buds Z could follow the precedent set by the "OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z" which are cheaper when compared to the previous generation Bullets Wireless models.

Interestingly, Max J doesn't reveal any other information about the Buds Z, including a tentative price for the release of the earbuds. However, more on this is expected to be known in the coming days and weeks as we get closer to the OnePlus 8T launch. This is because the earbuds are expected to be launched alongside the upcoming phone.

To remind our readers, the OnePlus Buds promise "high-quality audio playback and wireless freedom for a more immersive on-the-go sound experience." OnePlus Buds also support Warp Charge technology, which promises 10 hours of playback only with a brief 10-minute charge. A full charge along with filling up the charging case offers up to 30 hours of high-quality music playback.

The Buds come with three active microphones built into each bud to reduce ambient noise, the OnePlus Buds "pick up vocal frequencies easily and produce clear and crisp voice recordings and calls." In addition to enhanced 13.4mm dynamic drivers, the OnePlus Buds also come with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support. Low latency pairing technology allows the buds to quickly and easily pair with smartphones, especially OnePlus devices, and seamlessly switch between speakers and earphones. The OnePlus Buds also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating to handle splashes of water from any direction.