Airtel and Vodafone Idea submit details on segmented offers on TRAI's demand

Airtel and Vi have filed their respective segmented offers details and are currently under examination.

The telcos, Airtel and Vi had earlier sought an extension from the regulator as they had only 10 days to file the details and they deemed it unfair if their plans were leaked to competitors.

Telecom companies Airtel and Vi have submitted details of all their segmented offers made between January and November 2020 in compliance with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s directive. On December 4, 2020, TRAI had directed all telcos to submit details of all segmented offers 10 working days before the year ends. The details included offer name, tariff rates, terms and conditions, validity spans and benefits within 15 days.

The regulator had noted that telcos should make submissions like this every month for each service area. It had asked for the mandatory disclosures of segmented offers from December 2020 onwards, ET reported.

A senior TRAI official told the publication that both Airtel and Vi have filed their respective segmented offers details and are currently under examination. Airtel and Vi have confirmed the submissions of details with regards to segmented tariffs to TRAI, complying with the regulatory guidelines.

The telcos, Airtel and Vi had earlier sought an extension from the regulator as they had only 10 days to file the details. Further, the telcos were hesitant to submit the details as the details could be leaked to competitors and expose their plans, which would be unfair to them. TRAI reportedly asked the telcos to submit their details to maintain transparency and to ensure no discrimination in the offers provided to the same class of customers.

The regulator released its subscription and speed data for October 2020. According to the report, Jio topped the charts when it came to 4G download speeds. Jio's download speed was down from 19.1Mbps in September.

Further, TRAI is counting Vodafone and Idea as two separate telecom companies on its MySpeed portal despite the recent merger of Vodafone and Idea -- Vi. Jio was followed by Idea with a speed of 9.1Mbps, which is 0.5Mbps more from the previously-recorded 8.6Mbps according to TRAI's MySpeed portal.



Following Idea, Vodafone ranked third in the list of 4G download speeds in October 2020. Its average speed was 8.8Mbps, up from last time's 7.9Mbps. According to reports, Airtel has been maintaining the average download speed of 7.5Mbps for two consecutive months. When it came to adding new wireless subscribers, Airtel beat Jio for the third month in a row. Jio's overall subscriber base, however, is still the highest.



