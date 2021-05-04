Airtel XStream, JioFiber, BSNL and Excitel broadband plans with up to 300 Mbps speed under Rs 1000

Highlights Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, BSNL and Excitel are currently giving broadband plans priced under Rs 1000.

The Rs 999 broadband plans from Airtel, JioFiber and BSNL give streaming benefits from Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hostar, Zee5 Premium among others.

Under Rs 800, the broadband plans give up to 100 Mbps data.

Airtel XStream, JioFiber, BSNL Bharat Fiber and Excitel are giving broadband plans under Rs 1000. Some broadband plans give higher speeds of data with lesser streaming benefits, while some give more streaming benefits and fewer data. Almost all broadband plans are giving "unlimited data", which is 3300GB or 3.3 TB data with varying speeds. Vodafone subsidiary You broadband has also introduced broadband plans in Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, and Kakinada districts with up to 200 Mbps and is likely to increase the availability in more telecom circles.

Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, BSNL and Excitel broadband plans under Rs 500:

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling.

Airtel XStream Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

BSNL Bharat Fibre 100GB CUL Rs 499 broadband plan: The plan offers 100GB of high-speed data per month after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps with a bandwidth of 50 Mbps.

Excitel Rs 499 broadband plan: If Excitel users subscribe to a yearly broadband plan of 200 Mbps data which costs Rs 5988 per year, it will cost them Rs 499 a month.

Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, BSNL and Excitel broadband plans under Rs 800:

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions and offers unlimited calling.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: Airtel Premium Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.

Excitel Rs 699 broadband plan: for a month's validity, Exictel gives 100 Mbps speed with unlimited data.



Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, BSNL and Excitel broadband plans under Rs 1000:

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps. It gives access to streaming apps like Zee5, Amazon Prime, VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel XStream apps. It also gives access to Wynk Music at no additional cost.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: JioFIber Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plans. Users must, however, note that this plan will be available for another two days as BSNL extended the availability of promotional broadband plans for 90 days till July 2021.

Excitel Rs 999 broadband plan: Excitel gives a broadband plan priced at Rs 999 that gives 300 Mbps speed for a month's validity. Excitel recently started giving streaming benefits if users subscribe to its 300Mbps broadband plan with 3 months validity. For three months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 respectively.