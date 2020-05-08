Amazon collaborates with Mumbai's local authority to deliver essentials in containment zones

Highlights Amazon has collaborated with Mumbais local authority, BMC, to deliver essentials to residents living in containment zones.

Amazon has also stated that it has collaborated with local authorities in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The process involves a volunteer who delivers packages from a common point of contact while practicing social distancing.

Amazon India has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deliver essentials to residents in containment zones in Mumbai, the company's blog noted.

Mumbai is one of the worst coronavirus-hit cities in India and this collaboration is intended to support the people in containment zones for them to access essential items conveniently and safely.

"We want to help keep India safe and we firmly believe that Amazon has a unique role to play in providing a critical service for customers to get the goods they need for their families without leaving their homes," said Prakash Rochlani, Director of Last Mile Operations at Amazon India.

Amazon stated that it has expanded its special delivery program in Delhi and Hyderabad where it also works with local authorities to make the deliveries.

The delivery service will operate in coordination with the point of contact (POC) at the society and designated BMC containment zone officer, the company noted.

The customers will have to add items to their carts like they usually are required to do. They must then select the delivery location based on their containment zone. They are then notified about the status of their delivery through SMS, email, and app updates. The packages once ready will be handed over to volunteers. These volunteers would then pick them up from common delivery points and place them at the doorstep of the customers.

The entire process of delivery will be carried out while adhering to social distancing norms. Amazon noted that all delivery associates are advised to take necessary precautions.

"Various e-commerce companies have prioritized deliveries to containment areas at society gates," said Jayshree Bhoj, Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

With the consecutive lockdowns in place, the e-commerce industry has been affected a great deal. Deliveries for non-essentials opened in green and orange zones from Monday. However, red zones still do not have access to these items.



Some cities like Ahmedabad are facing a stricter lockdown, with no services for essentials in the coming week. The residents will only have access to milk and pharmaceutical companies. All e-commerce companies have also been banned from making deliveries in the coming week.

These steps are being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. The city saw the deployment of paramilitary forces on Thursday after a newly appointed team of bureaucrats took charge, The Indian Express reported.

Other e-commerce companies like BigBasket and Grofers have also collaborated with local authorities, a report by ET stated.



