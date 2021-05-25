Apple announces WWDC 2021 schedule, iOS 15, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS updates expected

Highlights Apple is likely to give the first glimpse of iOS 15.

The company can also be expected to announce updates to iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Apple WWDC 2021 keynote will take place on June 7.

Apple has announced the schedule for its virtual WWDC or short for Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off June 7 with the keynote address. The company says that WWDC 21 will be available free to Apple developers as well as other participants. The event will likely give us a glimpse of iOS 15 alongside other major software-related updates to iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple had first announced the dates of virtual WWDC 2021 in March.

The Apple keynote during WWDC 2021 will take place on June 7 at 10 am PDT or 10:30 pm IST. "WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream," the company says on its dedicated Developers Conference page.

Apple promises over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs, and more for developers attending WWDC 2021. The Cupertino-based giant will also have the Apple Design Awards during the WWDC 21 event, which will happen on June 10.

Apple also announced an all-new initiative called Pavilions, which is new for WWDC 21. It will provide an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic. Conference attendees will be able to customise their WWDC experience and check out content organised around specific areas like SwiftUI, Developer Tools, Accessibility and Inclusion, and more. This will be available exclusively within the Apple Developer app.

WWDC 2021 possible announcements

iOS 15, the next mobile operating system from Apple running on the next iPhone, will be one of the event's biggest highlights. Apple CEO Tim Cook traditionally talks about some achievements during the keynote address of WWDC, to begin with, and gradually move to updates. The iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are likely to be revealed during the event.

Based on leaks so far, the upcoming iOS 15 is expected to feature all-new notification settings that will keep the apps on top that were open in the background. The new iOS update is also likely to see some customisation and interactive widgets. Some leaks have pointed towards a new iMessage feature that may help it take on the competition from the Facebook suite of apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already said that iMessage is like a competition for WhatsApp. Other changes may include more customisation options. It's worth noting that considering iOS 14 was visually a massive update, we can expect iOS 15 to improve further and polish some of these features. This could mean that the iOS 15 update may not be as big as the iOS 14 update last year. Similarly, the new iPadOS is likely to get new customisation features.

The WWDC 2021 will also see the name reveal of the macOS 12 update, which is interesting every time. The new macOS update may focus on improving some of the functions of M1-powered Macs.

The next thing to watch out for during the WWDC 21 event will be the watchOS 8 updates, which we expect could be bigger than ever. Apple is rumoured to be working on the next set of health-related features for the next-gen Apple Watch model, and we could get a glimpse of what we should expect later in the year. Some reports have suggested that Apple is planning to add mental health-related features to its Apple Watch. The company is also likely to announce updates to tvOS.

We will have to wait till June 7 to see what Apple has in store for its Developers Conference this year.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the news related to Apple WWDC 2021.