Apple becomes World's Most Admired Company after topping Fortune's list for the 14th time

Highlights Apple has been named as the World's Most Admired Company.

Apple has topped Fortune's list of admired companies.

Apple has topped the list for 14 years running.

Apple's been on a bit of a high over the last few days. After announcing staggering revenues in its latest quarterly report, Apple has now emerged as Fortune's World's Most Admired Company.

Fortune made the announcement as it published its list of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2020. Interestingly, this is the fourteenth year in a row that Apple has topped this particular list. Even this year, the company topped the list "based on our poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts."

In its report it explained, "After a year in which humanity leaned more heavily than ever on tech giants -- to connect, entertain, and even feed us in a time of isolation -- it's fitting that Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune's ranking of corporate reputation... Elsewhere on our All-Stars list, companies that became even more essential during the pandemic were among the biggest movers. Streaming juggernaut Netflix returned to the top 10. Big-box giant Walmart (No. 11) and Target (No. 17) earned their highest rankings since 2011 and 2008, respectively. And chipmaker Nvidia, medical supplier Abbott Laboratories, and fintech pioneer PayPal each made their Top 50 debut."

Interestingly though, Google's parent company Alphabet finds itself ranked seventh in the overall World's Most Admired Companies list, however, it has achieved second spot in the "Internet Services And Retailing" industry category after Amazon. As mentioned above, Netflix has returned to the top 10 and now finds itself at the ninth spot in the overall list. However, it is not the most admired company in the "Entertainment" industry category as the list is topped by Walt Disney.

For the curious, Fortune curated this list of World's Most Admired Companies after it collaborated with management consulting company Korn Ferry. It then determined the best-regarded companies across 52 industries, "Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent," Fortune said.

ALSO READ: | WhatsApp starts rolling out video and voice call feature on web