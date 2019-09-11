Apple iPhone 11 priced at Rs 64,900 in India, iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900; also check out features

Apple iPhone event was packed with new announcements and the Cupertino based company finally put an end to months of speculation and unveiled new iPhone 11 series - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Some of the early rumours about the new iPhones turned out to be true and the new iPhone 11 series feature faster chips (A13 Bionic), better and more capable cameras and the batteries that will last longer than before. Most of the upgrades were on expected lines, but the biggest announcement Apple made was on the subject of the iPhone 11 price and specifications.

iPhone 11 specifications and price in India

The successor to iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display. It is powered by the all new A13 Bionic chipset, which, as per Apple, delivers the fastest CPU and GPU performance in a smartphone.

For optics, iPhone 11 comes with a 12MP wide angle lens (f/1.8) and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens (f/2.8). The iPhone 11 price in India starts at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model. The phone will also be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage options as well. The iPhone 11 will go on sale in India from Friday, September 27.

iPhone 11 pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications and price in India

Other than iPhone 11, Apple also launched iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to replace 2018's iPhone XS and XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are powered by A13 Bionic chip that Apple says features up to 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU performance than A12. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max gets a large 6.5-inch OLED screen.

For optics, both the iPhone models come with a triple-camera system with Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto sensors. As far as pricing is concerned, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max start with 64GB inbuilt storage that is priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively, in India. They will go on sale in the country from September 27.

