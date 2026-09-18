AI’s existential risk is real, but India must harness its productivity gains: MeitY secretary

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“We need to reap those benefits,” he added.

India reconsiders AI regulation

Krishnan revealed that our government’s position on AI regulation is evolving. He highlighted that the government considered building AI Governance Groups, but previously it was too soon to regulate AI. However, that idea is now being reconsidered.

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“The Minister has gone on record and said that maybe the time has come to look at AI regulations seriously,” Krishnan said. “We are examining seriously at the Ministry as to how we should regulate the spread of AI and this issue.”

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This showcases that the Indian government is reconsidering its existing AI frameworks and regulations as AI adoption expands, and more capable systems enter several areas.

Coordinated AI governance

Krishnan also urged coordination in how AI is governed, saying regulation must be considered at both the national and international levels. “We will have to look at some sort of regulations and way in which this is co-ordinated,” he said.

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He also talked about India’s participation in international initiatives, including Pax Silica, where it can discuss AI and emerging technologies.