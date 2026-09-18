A kill switch won’t save us from rogue AI, tech leaders say amid growing concerns

There’s an industry-wide debate about risks concerning advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. From tech leaders to researchers, several have raised concerns about the challenges of keeping capable AI systems under human control. Many have suggested AI kill switches as an answer to uncertainties. However, researchers and leaders say a kill switch will not be enough to stop a rogue or potentially uncontrollable superintelligent AI system.
Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist who is also known as the godfather of AI, told CNN that “I don't think it'll work in the long run,” about kill switches as an answer to stop AI. When it's superintelligent, it'll be much better than people. So it will be able to persuade the people in charge of the switch not to pull the switch,” he added. The statement has raised concerns about the potential existential threat to humanity.