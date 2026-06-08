Apple introduced Siri AI with a dedicated app: All you need to know

Apple has officially revamped how its voice assistant, Siri, performs with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new Siri is being called “Siri AI”, which combines Siri and Apple Intelligence. Apple says Siri has been rebuilt from the ground up, enabling it to understand context, carry on conversations, and take actions across apps using personal information stored on Apple devices while maintaining the company's privacy-focused approach.

Advertisement

Mike Rockwell, the VP of Siri engineering, said, “We've rebuilt Siri with powerful AI at the core, and today we're introducing an entirely new version of Siri.” Siri AI integrate with Visual Intelligence, draws on current world information, offers on-screen awareness, and much more, making it more capable and personal to users.

Alongside a revamped Siri, Apple announced a standalone app for Siri that "makes it easy to revisit an existing conversation or open a new one." Within the app, users visit their conversation histories, which are "synced privately with iCloud."

Siri AI: What's new?

While introducing Siri AI, Rockwell also previewed how its "personal context" feature works on iPhone. During the demo, he showed how Siri can find an address that someone sent you earlier in a message or email, locate photos taken at a specific place or time, and use your personal information and history to answer questions and perform tasks.

Advertisement

Siri AI also comes with a new voice experience "that enables Siri to sound incredible and a lot more expressive," said Rockwell. Users will now be able to customise Siri's voice to how expressive they want the voice assistant to be. The company also showcased a new way to activate Siri via the Dynamic Island on iPhones or using existing Siri activation methods. Siri is now built directly into Spotlight on macOS, making it easier to search for information and perform tasks from one place.

Siri AI is also coming to Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and the iOS 27 Camera app. Apple says Siri AI is integrated into the new Camera app in iOS 27 as a dedicated mode. Users can simply point their camera at a bill to split expenses or at a poster to automatically add multiple events to their calendar.

Advertisement

Lastly, Siri AI will also offer the "Write with Siri" feature, which learns how users communicate with specific contacts and adapts its writing suggestions accordingly. The feature will initially be available in English, with support for additional languages planned later.