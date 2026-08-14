ChatGPT for Mac gets Computer History feature: How it works and what you should know

What is ChatGPT Computer History?

Computer History is a feature that helps ChatGPT understand your recent activity on a computer and use that context in future conversations. It is designed to give the AI a better sense of the work you have been doing across apps and websites, rather than making you explain everything again.

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The feature is built into the ChatGPT desktop experience for macOS, connecting your recent computer activity with ChatGPT and Codex. It can create a timeline of your activity and turn it into memories that can be referenced later.

How does Computer History work?

Computer History uses interaction events from permitted apps and websites, including clicks, typing, keyboard shortcuts and switching between apps. It periodically converts these events into text summaries and local memory files.

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You can ask ChatGPT questions such as what you were working on before a break, where you viewed a particular document or which tasks you completed during the day. It can also identify repeated workflows and suggest turning them into skills or automations.

Importantly, Computer History does not capture screenshots, screen recordings, microphone input or system audio. Private-mode web browsing activity is also excluded.

Who can use it?

Computer History is available to ChatGPT Pro, Business and Enterprise users on the Mac desktop app. If you are a Pro user, then you can opt in yourself, while Business and Enterprise users need administrator access before enabling it. The feature is currently unavailable in the EEA, Switzerland and the UK.

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There is no separate charge for Computer History. It is available as an optional feature for eligible ChatGPT plans.

Before enabling it, you should review the apps and websites included in your history, particularly those containing sensitive personal, financial or other private information.