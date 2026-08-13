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Microsoft Edge may soon let you sign in with Apple Account instead of creating a Microsoft account

Microsoft Edge may soon let you sign in with Apple Account instead of creating a Microsoft account

Microsoft is testing a new Apple Account sign-in option for Edge, giving users another way to access browser profiles across Windows and macOS without relying on a Microsoft account.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Microsoft Edge may soon let you sign in with Apple Account instead of creating a Microsoft accountMicrosoft Edge may soon let Apple users sign in with their Apple Account on Windows and Mac.

If you use Microsoft Edge on a Windows PC or Mac, signing into the browser could soon become a little easier. Microsoft is testing a new option that could be particularly useful if you already use Apple devices and prefer not to maintain another account.

What is changing in Microsoft Edge?

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When you set up an Edge profile today, you can use a Microsoft Account to access features such as syncing browsing data across devices. Microsoft has previously added Google Account sign-in as another option.

Must Read: iOS 27 beta 5 reveals six unreleased iPhones; Foldable iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 series and other models spotted

The company is now testing a similar option for Apple users. According to MacRumors, two new settings have appeared in the latest Edge Canary build. One enables Apple Account sign-in for Edge profiles, while the other adds an Apple sign-in button to the browser's profile menu.

Microsoft has also listed Apple Account sign-in in the release notes for Edge Beta 152. The feature is being introduced through a controlled rollout on Windows and macOS, so you may not see it on your device immediately.

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Why does this matter to you?

If you regularly switch between an iPhone or other Apple devices and a Windows PC, the new option could make Edge easier to use without requiring you to create or manage a separate Microsoft Account just for the browser.

Must Read: Microsoft launches AI-powered ‘Copilot Mode’ in Edge browser to enhance search and navigation

It could also make it simpler to keep your Edge profile connected across devices while using an account you already have.

For now, the feature is still being tested, and Microsoft has not indicated when Apple Account sign-in will become available to everyone.

Does an Apple Account sign-in cost anything? 

There is no additional charge for the Apple Account sign-in feature. Microsoft Edge remains free to use.

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If you use Edge but rely heavily on Apple services, this upcoming sign-in option could remove one small but unnecessary hurdle from your everyday browsing experience. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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