‘I handed Claude my salary’: Viral X post shares 7 prompts for financial freedom

For decades, the traditional career formula was simple: get a job, earn a salary, and work your way up. But a viral post on X is challenging that idea by suggesting that artificial intelligence could help people create a roadmap to financial independence far sooner than they think.

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The post begins with a bold statement, “I handed Claude my salary. It told me I was six months from never needing one again.” It then shares seven AI prompts designed to help individuals analyse their finances, identify wasteful spending, build additional income streams, and potentially reduce their dependence on a monthly paycheck.

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The first prompt acts as a “brutal reality check,” encouraging users to feed their income, expenses, and side income into an AI assistant to uncover overlooked opportunities and identify one immediate financial change that could accelerate wealth-building. The idea is simple: most people avoid taking a hard look at their finances, but AI can provide an objective assessment.

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Another prompt focuses on spending habits. By analysing monthly expenses, AI can identify recurring payments made out of routine rather than necessity. The post claims that many people discover hundreds of euros each month that could be redirected into investments or side businesses.

Check X post here:

I handed CLAUDE my SALARY.



It told me I was 6 months from never needing one again.



These are the 7 prompts behind my exit plan: — Priyank Ahuja (@ahuja_priyank) June 23, 2026

Perhaps the most intriguing concept is the “Freedom Number”, the amount of monthly income required from sources outside a traditional job to cover living expenses completely. According to the post, this number is often much lower than people assume, making financial independence appear more achievable.

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The prompts also encourage users to monetise existing skills. Whether through freelancing, consulting, digital products, content creation, or online services, the AI-generated plans aim to identify realistic opportunities based on available time and expertise. Users are then guided through six-month and 12-month roadmaps with specific milestones and income targets.

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While the promises may sound ambitious, the post taps into a growing trend: using AI as a personal financial strategist and career coach. Rather than replacing human effort, the prompts encourage structured planning and disciplined execution.

The message concludes with a provocative thought: “Most people earn. Few build.” In an era where technology is making entrepreneurship more accessible than ever, the distinction between earning a salary and building an independent income may be becoming increasingly important.