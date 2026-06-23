'Why argue with someone when you don't have…': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on why he left OpenAI

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei opens up about its current competitive situation with OpenAI, saying that he’s comfortable with how the competition is unfolding. He further revealed why he left OpenAI, explaining concerns around AI safety and governance led him and other colleagues to establish Anthropic with a greater focus on building advanced AI systems.

Advertisement

At the Bloomberg interview for "The Circuit with Emily Chang", Amodei said, “At the end of the day, why argue with someone when you don't have the same vision and you don't trust them,” explaining his decision behind his exit from OpenAI.

Must read: 'India AI Summit was extremely disorganised': Dario Amodei on viral stage moment with Sam Altman

“The way to resolve it is you go off and do your thing, they go off and do their thing. And I am completely at peace with the idea that we're doing things our way and they're doing things their way.” He further added that the outcome of the competition will be based on how the company performs in the end.

Advertisement

“We'll see who wins in the market and we'll see who wins in the court of public opinion,” he said.

“I think those things speak louder than any drama about why who left what.”

Amodei's exit from OpenAI has surfaced again because a recent article by Dario Amodei in The New Yorker highlighted internal issues at OpenAI. It explored concerns about trust, leadership, and decision-making at OpenAI.

Must read: 'We should do everything we can to prevent it': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodai on AI job losses

The competition between Anthropic and OpenAI has become more public and noticeable as both companies are competing for AI talent, customers, funding, and technological leadership.

Amodei also highlighted the awkward moment with Altman at the India AI Impact summit, where both were placed next to each other.

Advertisement

"Look, I don't know what to tell you, OK? There was like Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands," Amodei said. He also added that the event was “extremely disorganised.”