Meta faces backlash over AI tool that creates images using public Instagram profile pictures

Meta has come under criticism after introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) image-generation feature that allows users to create AI-generated images using public Instagram profile pictures. Privacy advocates and technology experts have raised concerns that the tool could be misused to create altered images of people without their knowledge, sparking fresh debates over consent, privacy and the ethical use of AI.

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The new feature, called Muse Image, is available through the Meta AI app, web browser, WhatsApp and Instagram Stories for users in the United States. Like many text-to-image AI tools, Muse Image can generate images based on simple text prompts. However, what sets it apart is its ability to incorporate publicly available Instagram profile photos into the generated images.

The rollout has triggered criticism from digital rights groups, who argue that the feature could facilitate the creation of manipulated images without users' explicit consent.

Donald Campbell, Advocacy Director at technology justice non-profit Foxglove, told BBC News that the move as "an obvious recipe for disaster."

"We've already seen a catalogue of harms from non-consensual AI-altered images on social platforms over the past year. It is difficult to understand why Meta would introduce another feature that makes such image manipulation even easier," he said.

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Privacy advocacy group Privacy International also criticised the feature, saying it reflects a broader trend among AI companies of treating people's personal data and images as resources for AI training and content generation.

The feature is expected to attract regulatory attention as governments worldwide examine the risks posed by AI-generated images. In the UK, media regulator Ofcom is already investigating Elon Musk-owned social media platform X over concerns related to AI chatbot Grok's role in creating and sharing non-consensual AI-generated images of real individuals.

Social media users have also voiced concerns online, with many warning that allowing AI to reuse public profile photos could expose users to identity misuse and deepfake-style manipulation.

Meta, however, has defended the feature, saying users have control over whether their public content can be reused for AI-generated creations.

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According to the company, users can opt out through a dedicated setting that is separate from their general account privacy controls. Instagram users need to navigate to Settings > Sharing and Reuse and disable the option titled "Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta." The setting applies to posts and reels, even for accounts that remain public.

Meta said Muse Image combines advanced AI reasoning with multiple images to generate high-quality visuals based on user prompts. Users can also select preset styles, edit images using sketches and download or share the AI-generated content.

While the feature is available free for everyday use, Meta said users requiring higher usage limits can subscribe to one of its paid plans.

The company plans to expand Muse Image to Facebook and Messenger in the coming months and is also working on integrating the technology into advertising tools. Reports suggest Meta is additionally developing an AI-powered video generation version, signalling its broader push into generative AI across its social media platforms.