‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity: Amazon to invest $100 billion in AI, cloud this year

Outpacing the likes of Microsoft and Google, Amazon has announced to invest a whopping $100 billion in Artificial Intelligence this year to cash in on the “once-in-a-lifetime type of business opportunity".

According to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the “vast majority” of this capex spending will be directed towards bolstering AI capabilities within its cloud computing arm, AWS. AI represents, “for sure, the biggest opportunity since cloud and probably the biggest technology shift and opportunity in business since the Internet", Jassy said on call with investors after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report.

He also tried to reassure investors on the call that the jump in spending will be worthwhile.

The company posted net sales of $187.8 billion, a 10-per cent rise year-on-year, in the fourth quarter. The e-commerce and cloud services giant's online store sales grew 7 per cent to $75.56 billion, while AWS revenue rose 19 per cent to $28.79 billion.

On Thursday, the CEO highlighted the company’s AI investments, including a new set of AI models, called Nova, and its homegrown Trainium chips. “These benefits are often realized by customers (and the business) several months down the road, but these are substantial enablers in this emerging technology environment and we’re excited to see what customers build,” Jassy stated.

With the massive investment announcement, Amazon is joining the leagues of its tech peers Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft in the AI race. However, Amazon's $100 billion investment pledge surpasses its tech peers.

Earlier this week, Alphabet forecast $75 billion in capital expenditures this year to support expanding its AI capacity. Last week, Meta said it plans to invest $60 billion to $65 billion this year, while Microsoft said it plans to spend $80 billion on infrastructure in its 2025 fiscal year.

Collectively, the tech giants will invest around $280 billion in AI infrastructure in 2025 with focus on cloud computing, data centres, social media and virtual reality.



