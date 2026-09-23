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OpenAI expands GPT-6 lineup with Sol and Luna models, bringing cheaper, more efficient AI

OpenAI expands GPT-6 lineup with Sol and Luna models, bringing cheaper, more efficient AI

OpenAI is widening access to its latest AI capabilities with two lower-cost models, targeting professionals, developers and businesses that need stronger performance without higher computing costs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 2:44 PM IST
OpenAI expands GPT-6 lineup with Sol and Luna models, bringing cheaper, more efficient AIOpenAI expands its GPT-6 lineup with Sol and Luna, offering cheaper AI for wider use.(Photo: OpenAI)

OpenAI has expanded its GPT-6 model family with two new AI models aimed at making advanced AI more affordable for everyday work and high-volume use. The company has introduced GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, positioning them below GPT-6 Astra while bringing several of the capabilities behind Astra to lower-cost models. The new models are designed for professional work, coding, computer use and other demanding tasks, with OpenAI also highlighting improvements in efficiency. 

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The company says better caching and inference have helped reduce serving costs, allowing it to cut API prices for both models by 50% compared with GPT-5.6 promotional pricing. GPT-6 Astra, however, remains OpenAI's flagship model for its highest level of performance. 

GPT-6 Sol and Luna: What’s new

GPT-6 Sol is designed for more demanding professional work, coding and agentic workflows, while Luna focuses on efficient, repeatable and high-volume tasks. OpenAI says Sol can handle complex tasks while offering higher usage limits at a lower cost. In AutomationBench, GPT-6 Sol at high effort outperformed Claude Opus 5 at maximum effort at 9% of its cost per task. Luna also improved on GPT-5.6 Luna by 5.4 percentage points at high effort while costing 58% less per task.

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For coding, OpenAI says Sol substantially improves on GPT-5.6 Sol on FrontierCode and can match Claude Fable 5.1 xhigh at a much lower cost. For computer use, Sol at xhigh scored 60.5% on OSWorld 2.0 offline, compared with 60.3% for Claude Opus 5 at medium effort, while costing about 80% less per task. 

GPT-6 API pricing gets cheaper

GPT-6 Sol costs $2 per 1 million input tokens and $10 per 1 million output tokens. Luna costs $0.10 for input and $0.50 for output per 1 million tokens. OpenAI says both models are 50% cheaper than their respective GPT-5.6 promotional prices. 

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The models are available through the OpenAI API, while GPT-6 Sol and Luna are also available in ChatGPT Work and Codex for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users. If you are a Free or Go user, then you can access GPT-6 Luna in the desktop app.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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