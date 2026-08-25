Apple launches refreshed Mac Mini and Mac Studio with M6 and M5 Pro silicon in India

Mac Mini gets M6 and M5 Pro options

The new Mac Mini with M6 features a 12-core CPU, up from the outgoing model, and a 12-core GPU. Apple has added Neural Accelerators in each GPU core, along with a dual 16-core Neural Engine. The machine comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard, which can be configured up to 32GB, and offers memory bandwidth of up to 170GB/s. Apple said the M6 version delivers up to four times faster AI performance, up to twice as fast graphics and storage, and 40 per cent faster CPU performance.

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The Mac Mini with M5 Pro is aimed at heavier workloads. It features up to an 18-core CPU, up to a 20-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in each GPU core, and support for up to 64GB of unified memory. Memory bandwidth on this version goes up to 307GB/s.

Apple has also updated connectivity on the Mac Mini with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet, while 10Gb Ethernet is available as an option. On the front, there are two USB Type-C ports with USB 3 support and a headphone jack. On the back, the M6 model has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the M5 Pro version gets three Thunderbolt 5 ports. HDMI is also included.

Mac Studio moves to M5 Max and M5 Ultra

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The Mac Studio update brings two new chip options. The M5 Max version comes with an 18-core CPU made up of six super cores and 12 performance cores, an up to 40-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and up to 614GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. The higher-end M5 Ultra model offers up to a 36-core CPU with 12 super cores and 24 performance cores, an up to 80-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, up to 512GB of unified memory, and memory bandwidth of 1.2TB/s.

Apple said the Mac Studio also gets storage that is twice as fast, based on a next-generation SSD architecture built on PCIe Gen 6. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. According to Apple, the Mac Studio can drive up to eight displays, or up to four Studio Display XDR units at full 5K resolution and 120Hz.

The latest Mac Mini and Mac Studio updates bring new chip options, higher memory limits and updated connectivity across both desktop lines. The Mac Mini starts at Rs 99,900 and the Mac Studio at Rs 2,79,900 in India. Both machines will be available from September 22, with pre-orders set to begin soon.