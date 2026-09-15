Trump calls data centre backlash a ‘hoax’ in call with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang; rules out AI slowdown debate

Must read: ‘We're leading China on AI': Trump rejects calls to slow down AI as US races ahead of China

Trump rejects data centre criticism

There's a video of Huang that has been circulating on X, in which he's talking to the US president while live on stage. During an All-In Summit in Los Angeles, Jensen Huang received a call from Trump while he was addressing a live panel. During the call, Trump was put on speaker, where he said, ‘I’m telling you, it’s all a hoax,” about the data centre backlash. “The data centers are great, and they make people wealthy, and they make states wealthy.”

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Holy crap POTUS just phoned in @JensenHuang live on stage at All In Summit



We will not lose the ai race! And whatever Dario said this weekend won’t stop our progress



This made my morning!$NVDA pic.twitter.com/Sr4wV9kMfz — Ben Pouladian ✈️ All-in Summit (@benitoz) September 14, 2026

Must read: 'Don't kill the Golden Goose': Trump says US must keep its AI lead over China

The discussion also touched on Amodei’s call for the AI industry to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI.” While Elon Musk and Sam Altman have publicly supported the claims. However, Trump said the claims are a ‘hoax.” “They’re just playing right in the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen,” he added.

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“That could be political people. It could also be China. And we’re not going to let that happen. It’s a hoax.” Huang replied to Trump’s claims, saying, “You’re right. We’re not going to let that (AI slowdown) happen, sir.”

Trump supports the construction of AI data centres, which require large numbers of Nvidia GPUs to run AI systems. Now, the recent calls highlight their growing relations, with AI becoming increasingly important to the US economy. “I’m with you all the way,” Trump told Huang.