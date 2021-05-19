BSNL extends validity for these plans till May 31, gives 100 minutes free calling in backdrop of Covid-19

Highlights BSNL is giving free validity and 100 minutes of free calls to users whose prepaid plans expired on or after April 1, 2021.

The extended validity will go on till May 31 and incoming calls will be active as well.

BSNL is further giving a discount to users if they get a recharge from the MyBSNL app.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced free validity for prepaid users whose validity expired on or after April 1. The telco has also noted that affected prepaid subscribers who were not able to recharge after April 1, 2021, due to Covid 19 and Cyclone Tauktae will get free validity up to May 31, 2021. The affected prepaid customers will get 100 minutes of free talktime to make calls with an extension of validity. The validity now lasts till May 31 for affected BSNL subscribers to let them continue to receive incoming calls during this crisis. It also giving 100 minutes of free calling to users.

The free validity and 100 minutes calling will be given to these plan vouchers priced at Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397. The plans under the free offer were first reported by ET Telecom. The plan voucher PV107 gives 3GB data with 100 minutes calling and 100 days validity and BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days. The plan voucher 197 gives 180 days of validity with unlimited calls and 2GB daily data with 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to BSNL Tunes and Zing Music for 18 days. The plan voucher Rs 397 offers 365 days validity along with 2GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also offers BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content for 60 days. BSNL is further giving a discount to users if they get a recharge from MyBSNL app.

Pravin Kumar Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, urged BSNL customers to get their recharges done online and make payment through e-wallets. "BSNL is committed to serve its subscribers during this difficult period and we request the subscribers to "Go Digital" for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website, and other popular wallet services. BSNL subscribers can also avail 4 percent upfront discount with MyBSNL app for recharging BSNL prepaid mobile of their friends and family," he said in a statement.

The move comes after telecom Airtel, Jio and Vodafone announced covid relief for low-income subscribers, While Airtel and Vodafone Ide or Vi are giving Rs 49 prepaid plan free to low-income users. JioPhone will give its users 300 minutes of free calling. The initiative announced in association with Reliance Foundation will offer 10 minutes per day to the above-mentioned Jio users for the entire period of the pandemic. In addition, Jio has announced a free recharge plan for every Jio Phone plan recharged by a user.