BSNL's Rs 1999 prepaid plan offers up to 3GB data: All you need to know

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited recently modified its popular yearly prepaid plan of Rs 1999. The plan now comes with Rs 3GB data per day, BSNL TV subscription. Apart from that, the plan which was valid for 365 days now gets an added 71 days validity. BSNL announced this update on Republic Day 2020.

A user can only avail the extra validity benefit of 71 days, if they recharge before February 15, 2020. The plan comes with 250 minutes of calling facility to any network along with BSNL Tunes subscription and 100 SMSes per day. However, the Rs 1999 plan is only available in selected states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Just like Vodafone and Airtel, BSNL too is altering many of its widely used prepaid and postpaid bundles. Earlier, BSNL lessened the validity of Rs 1,188 Marutham prepaid plan to 300 days from 345 days. This plan was only available in select circles of Tamil Nadu and this was also one of the popular yearly plans by BSNL. It was announced in July 2019 with an idea to provide long-term benefits to the prepaid customers.

The Rs 1188 Marutham plan, which is available in the southern states, offers 5GB data along with 250 minutes of voice calling facility per day and a total of 1200 SMSes. If compared to the Rs 1999 plan, this plan is not suitable for people who use a lot of data in their phones while this plan only comes with a total of 5GB data. Whereas the 1999 plan offers 3GB data per day, which is more than sufficient for people who use the internet extensively but 1188 plan doesn't really make sense. Although people rarely message these days, 1200 messages for 300 days is still considered less when there are plans that are offering 100 SMSes per day.



Apart from these, BSNL has another yearly prepaid plan of Rs 1699. The plan comes with 2GB data per day, 250 minutes voice calling facility per day to all networks and 100 SMSes per day. Not just that, at Rs 1699 a user also gets a free subscription to the BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes for a year. This plan comes cheaper if compared to the Rs 1999 but makes a lot of sense. No should seriously consider going for the Rs 1699 plan instead of the Marutham plan, which has very limited facilities. However, if you have money to spend and want to enjoy a lot of data every day, you should opt for Rs 1999 without pondering much about it.