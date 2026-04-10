Share price of this PSU soars 16% in 4 days – Do you own? What's fueling the rally?

Shares of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The stock rose 2.62 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 284.35, taking its four-day gain to 15.76 per cent.

BHEL recently informed exchanges that it has entered into a Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with South Korea's E2S Company Ltd.

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"This is to inform that Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has signed 'Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) for Excitation System for Synchronous machines' with M/s E2S Company Ltd, Republic of Korea," the company stated.

According to the PSU, the agreement will enhance its capabilities across the value chain.

"This TCA would help BHEL to design, engineer, manufacture, install, commission, service, test, retrofit and sale of both static & brushless excitation systems in India and in overseas territories. The TCA would also enable BHEL to maintain its competitive edge and strengthen BHEL's capabilities to cater excitation system business for synchronous machines and contribute to the Government's 'Make in India' initiative," it added.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "As greater emphasis is being given to the power sector, including nuclear power, BHEL can be a key beneficiary due to the momentum in this space. This is the reason we are seeing some uptick in the counter over the past few days. Those holding the stock should continue with their positions. For fresh buying, one can consider buying on dips."

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Some brokerages remain constructive on the company's long-term outlook amid strong order prospects. JM Financial expects BHEL to begin FY27 with an order book of at least Rs 2.5 lakh crore, despite execution challenges linked to gas shortages.

ICICI Securities sees BHEL as one of the key beneficiaries of India's nuclear energy expansion roadmap.

"BHEL has a strong domestic supply chain and has been supplying critical components for nuclear projects. It is well-positioned to compete for reactor island EPC contracts. This necessitates greater equity deployment and presents substantial EPC opportunities for vendors like BHEL," the brokerage noted.