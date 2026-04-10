7th Pay Commission for govt employees, 33% quota for women in govt jobs: Key promises in BJP's Sankalp Patra for Bengal

West Bengal election 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal elections, also known as Sankalp Patra. The manifesto, positioned as Bharosa Patra, includes major announcements aimed at government employees, women, farmers, and youth.

Shah described the manifesto as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, adding that it also includes stringent measures against "goons and infiltrators," signalling a tough stance on law and order issues.

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Amit Shah said that the manifesto is aimed at restoring Bengal's pride and culture, claiming that people are living in fear at present and seeking change.

"The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart... Today we are working as the main opposition party in the Bengal Assembly."

He also referred to the saffron party's "chargesheet" against the Mamata government, claiming it highlighted governance failures.

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He said that the TMC managed to get a second term in 2016 on "false promises" and the third term in 2021 through graft and in nexus with infiltrators.

Among the key promises made by the saffron party are the implementation of the 7th pay commission for all government employees and pensioners within 45 days of government formation. The party has also promised to ensure dearness allowance (DA) for all government employees and pensioners.

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The BJP has also promised to provide one crore new jobs and self-employment opportunities over 5 years and a financial aid of ₹3,000 to every unemployed youth.

Amping the pro-women plank, Shah promised that 33 per cent reservation for women in all Bengal government jobs will be provided, including in the state police force.

He also said that if the BJP comes to power, it will give ₹3,000 per month in the bank accounts of every woman. Under TMC's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, women belonging to the general category get ₹1,500 per month, whereas those belonging to SC/ST categories get ₹1,700 per month.

The BJP has also announced that if it comes to power, it will encourage the registration of all fishermen under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. It also promised to make West Bengal a leading industrial and fish-exporting hub to boost the state's economy.

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Furthermore, Amit Shah said that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code in Bengal within 6 months of forming the government. The BJP has announced a "detect, delete, deport" approach vis-à-vis infiltrators, along with strict action against cow smuggling.

"Once BJP wins Bengal, it will ensure one law for all, secure borders, have zero tolerance towards infiltration, stop cattle smuggling," Shah said.

The saffron party has also promised to support farmers engaged in rice, potato and mango cultivation. He added that if it comes to power, the BJP would build the Vande Mataram museum to spread Bengal's rich cultural heritage.

Voting for the 234-member Assembly will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on and the results will be declared on May 4.