Bumble will now block users for body shaming

Popular dating app Bumble has announced it would ban body shaming on its platform. The women-first dating app has stated in its terms and conditions that it will ban unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone's appearance, body shape, size, or health. The language also includes language that can be deemed fat-phobic, ableist, racist, colorist, homophobic or transphobic.

Talking about the new terms and conditions, Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy at Bumble, said, "At Bumble, we have always been clear on our mission to create a kinder, safer, respectful and equitable space on the internet, and our zero-tolerance policy for racist, harassing and hate-driven speech is an important part of that. We believe in being explicit when it comes to the kind of behavior that is not welcome on our platforms and we've made it clear that body-shaming is not acceptable on Bumble."

"Our moderation team will review each report and take the appropriate action. We always want to lead with education and give our community a chance to learn and improve. However, we will not hesitate to permanently remove someone who consistently goes against our guidelines," he added.

Bumble has specifically mentioned its terms and conditions that any user who uses body-shaming language in their profile or through the app's chat function will receive a warning for their inappropriate behavior. However, despite the warnings, if the user continues to use objectionable language, he or she will be banned from the platform.

Bumble users can also report accounts that breach the moral code of conduct. Uses can also report someone for body shaming within the app using its Block + Report tool. Bumble is also encouraging their community to report bad behavior through their in-app reporting to enforce this specific set of guidelines. Bumble users can also visit the app's Safety+Wellbeing Center for more resources around harassment.

Bumble is the first dating app where women can swipe right and make the first move. It is only after a woman sends a message, her match can reply. If you have matched but get no message from the female user, you can not initiate the conversation. However, in other popular dating apps like Hinge and Tinder, you can receive messages from people who swipe you right. But whether to reply to that person or match with him or her is your choice. This is what makes Bumble comparatively safer for women than other dating apps.

