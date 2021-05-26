Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Spurned and Burned launched: Here is what you need to know

Highlights Season 4 of the popular First-Person Shooter, Call of Duty Mobile, is releasing on May 26.

Players can obtain a Heartbeat sensor through the seasonal challenge that helps pinpoint enemies nearby.

The game includes an updated multiplayer map, new featured game modes, weapon balancing, and clan wars.

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Spurned & Burned is now live. The new season update brings with it an updated Battle Pass, a new map, updated Multiplayer Mode, and more. Other updates include a new ranked season, events, weapon balancing, and a new version of the 1v1 duel mode more. To get access to all these, players update their game via the Play Store or App Store.

Another new feature in season 4 is the addition of a heartbeat sensor. Heartbeat Sensor is one of the best tactical pieces of equipment in the game. This equipment can track multiple targets at the same time and inform you about your nearby enemies.

The Heartbeat Sensor first appeared in the Call of Duty Warzone and is set to appear in Call of Duty Mobile soon. There have been many rumours and speculations about the arrival of equipment in the mobile version of Call of Duty.

Spurned & Burned also introduces new Blueprints, the iconic Heartbeat Sensor, Gunsmith 2.0, Clan Wars, and Hawk X3 Scorestreak. The latest events and challenges, plus 50 tiers of earnable rewards, are also on the Season 4 Battle Pass list.

The new season update also includes a new ranked season for those looking for even more of a challenge and clan wars, a new competitive event that will run alongside ranked series. Clans can compete against each other for prizes, earn clan currency and then use that to acquire special items part of the event.

The developers have also buffed snipers and made their attachments better at long-range combat. They've been augmented to make them less effective when used in close range.

All players are eligible to get something once the new season starts. Free users are going to receive the new MK2 Marksman Rifle, Saddled Charm, Cyborg Showdown Calling Card, and Wagon Wheel Camo Series, among many others. On the other hand, Premium users will unlock Alex the Bounty Hunter at Tier 1, Razorback card, and more as they move up through the tiers.

Later on, in the season on June 11, players will be able to take part in another new event, this one titled High Noon Chase, where you form a posse to track down some no-good bank robbers.