Find My AirPods to Find My wallet, Apple's dearest app will now locate third party products

Find My iPhone or Find My AirPods are soon to be obsolete commands. Find My app is opening its doors to third party integrations, meaning there is much more you can look for with the app now.

In an update, Apple has allowed third-party products to use its Find My network. With this, Apple wants to extend the Find My app's capabilities to several important items, other than the ones already on the Apple ecosystem.

And in case you wonder how the update can help you, Apple has provided examples of third-party products now compatible with the app. These include VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin's SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, and the Chipolo ONE Spot item finder. Within the three items, the compatibility ranges from e-bikes to car keys, wallet and more. Apple says that the products will be available beginning next week.

The expansion is a part of the Find My Network Accessory Program. The program enables any accessory developer having an old or new product to connect it to the Find My network.

Apple, however, takes pride in its encrypted and secure ecosystem. All the third-party products looking to make use of Find My network must adhere to all its privacy protection guidelines. Apple will also release a draft specification for chipset manufacturers later this spring. It will help third-party device makers incorporate Ultra-Wideband technology that works with U1-equipped Apple devices.

Once approved, products will be listed under the new Items tab. They will also feature a "Works with Apple Find My" badge to let the users know of the capability. Apple says that other than the three listed above, more manufacturers will offer to Find My-enabled products and accessories soon.

What is Find My?

Apple Find My app for third party products

Apple device users, including those on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, can use Apple's proprietary Find My app. To date, the app allows users to locate missing Apple devices, including AirPods or Apple Watch.

The app does so by pinpointing the location of the device on the map. It can even play a sound on the device for users to locate it around them. In case they feel that the device is stolen, they can use the app to put it in Lost Mode and lock or erase their data immediately.

The app uses Find My network, a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices. Since the network uses Bluetooth wireless technology, it is able to work even if the lost device doesn't connect to the Internet.

Apple says that the entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous. So no one else, not even Apple or the third-party manufacturer, can view a device's location or information.