First look of Moto G powered by Snapdragon 865 leaked online

The first picture of Moto G which is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 has surfaced online. Motorola was speculated to launch a smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 888 but as per the latest reports, the company will unveil Moto G with Snapdragon 865. Moto G has been associated with affordable devices but looks like the company wants to break the norm now and present a flagship in the form of Moto G 2021.

As per noted tipster Evan Blass, the Moto G has been codenamed "nio" and it will most certainly come with a Snapdragon 865. Blass has shared the first-ever image of the Moto G. However, only the front facade of the smartphone can be seen in the leaked image. A display with two punch-hole cameras and thin bezels can be seen in the image shared by Blass. He also claimed that the upcoming Motorola flagship was also spotted in the video posted on the Qualcomm site by the company.

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, Motorola president Sergio Buniac had confirmed launching Moto G with Snapdragon 800 series. "2021 will mark the tenth generation of Moto G - and nothing would make us prouder than bringing [Qualcomm Snapdragon] 800 series experiences to this family. Our mission is to deliver smarter technology for all. We can't wait to show you more," Buniac said.

While Buniac did not specify the chipset, reports suggest that it would launch a Moto G with Snapdragon 865. Now, that is not a first for Motorola as it had earlier launched the Moto Edge+ with the same chipset. The other OEM's like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus have already confirmed launching the smartphones with Snapdragon 888 soon after it was announced.

Previously, reports had suggested that the Motorola Moto G device that is codenamed "Nio" would come with Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone could run on stock Android 11, which would also make it the first Motorola phone to run on the latest Android 11.

The smartphone could feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,520 pixels with a high refresh rate of 90hz. In terms of the camera, the Motorola Nio could come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to come with dual-camera sensors including a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor from Samsung.