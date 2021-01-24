Flipkart Big Saving Days sale last day today: Five deals you shouldn't miss

Highlights Redmi 9i 4GB variant is available for Rs. 7,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at Rs 44,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts at Rs 39,999.



Today is the last day of Flipkart's Big Saving Day sale. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500. Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500. Minimum purchases for both the e-commerce websites to avail of the instant discount offer is Rs 5,000.

Here we will be taking a quick look at some of the best deals being offered on Flipkart:

Apple iPhone 11 during the sale is available at Rs 48,999, iPhone SE 2020 is available at Rs 27,999, iPhone XR is available at Rs 35,999, and the iPhone 12 Mini 64,490.

Redmi 9i 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 7,999, Redmi 9 Prime 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 9,499, Redmi Note 9 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 13,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 13,999, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 17,499.

OnePlus 8T is available at Rs 42,999, Micromax IN Note 1 is available at Rs 10,999, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at Rs 44,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts at Rs 39,999. One of the best deals in the Galaxy Z Flip, which is currently available at Rs 74,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,15,999.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) is available at Rs 2,799. Mi TV Stick will be available at Rs 2,299, and the Mi TV 4K box is available at Rs 3,299.

Samsung 43-inch Ultra HD Wondertainment Series is available starting at Rs 35,990. Sony Bravia 43-inch (2020 model) is available at Rs 34,990. TCL 43P30(43S6500FS) 43-inch is available at Rs 23,999, TCL 55P715 55-inch model is available at Rs 43,499, TCL 50C715 55-inch QLED TV is available at Rs 48,999.