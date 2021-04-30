Google Pay UPI payments to use NFC soon in India, but you will need a premium phone

Highlights Google will soon add the NFC method for UPI payments in Google Pay app.

This new NFC-initiated UPI feature will be available for Google Pay app for India.

The feature will eliminate the need for scanning QR code.

Google Pay for India is soon adding the option to pay using UPI over an NFC connection. NFC, short for Near Field Communication, is one of the most popular methods for one-touch cashless payments in the world, but its adoption is not so high in India. Google began using NFC-initiated payments for credit and debit cards recently in India through the Google Pay app. With new NFC-powered UPI payments, Google is hoping to bring NFC to the mainstream in India.

The new NFC technology that Google will soon roll out for UPI payments will work very much like the regular NFC payments using cards. In a support page on its Google Pay website, as pointed out by Android Police, the software giant has explained how you will be able to make UPI payments using NFC. The mandatory thing here is a phone with NFC. Right now, there is a wide range of smartphones that support NFC. It is just that most of them are usually the premium ones, such as Samsung Galaxy S21. The next thing you need is a Google Pay account in India.

With both the requirements met, your Google Pay app will be able to make UPI payments over NFC. And for that, you will just need to tap or hold your phone close to an NFC terminal and the Google Pay app will open on your phone automatically. After this, you just have to enter the amount and enter the UPI pin to authenticate the transaction. According to the report, only Pine Lab terminals support Google Pay UPI NFC right now, but the range of PoS terminals will expand in the future.

NFC has several benefits over the regular methods, especially the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, which -- although is India's leading digital payment platform -- requires you to either scan a QR code or enter a UPI address to continue with the payment process. With NFC, the need to interact with your UPI-based app for a QR code or a UPI address will become zero. But you will just need a high-end phone for that, which constituted about 5 per cent of the total smartphone shipments in the first half of 2020. As such, NFC payments using UPI on Google Pay are not going to be available to everyone. People with phones that do not have NFC will continue to use the regular UP payment process.

Google has not rolled out the NFC-initiated UPI payments yet in the Google Pay app for India, according to the report. We also could not see the feature in the app. Google has not said anything about when this feature will be available, but it surely will make way to Android phones soon in India. But, for iOS, there is no clarity.