Google Pixel phones receiving April security patch with bug fixes and you should download it right now

Highlights April 2021 Android security patch has begun rolling out.

It fixes some critical Android system vulnerabilities.

Also, it fixes the issue of freezing the Google logo on startup and more.

Google has released the Android Security Bulletin for the month of April. Like always, the update is meant to fix vulnerabilities in the latest version of Android. This fresh update addresses several Android system related critical issues and bug fixes for Pixel 3 to Pixel 5.

Let's talk about the bug fixes that have been addressed by this latest update. The very first improvement is brought to the camera, which improves its quality in certain-third party apps. This issue is concerned with Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 users.

Further, it fixes an issue that affected devices all the way down to Pixel 3, this bug caused specific devices to appear offline when connected to a VPN. Another issue bothering Pixel 4 owners and onwards is the freezing of the Google logo on startup, and this bug has also been fixed via the update.

Besides this, there are two more bug fixes, one of which fixes the issue of missing home screen grid on certain Pixel devices. The final fix brings performance optimizations for certain graphic-intensive apps and games.

The update also addresses some high priority system-related issues that were affecting open-source components such as the Android Framework, Android Media Framework, Android System and Android's Linux Kernel fork. Apart from this, it was also affecting some closed-source components from vendors like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

The April 2021 security update is rolling out now for Pixel devices with the following build numbers:

Global:

Pixel 3 (XL): RQ2A.210405.005

Pixel 3a (XL): RQ2A.210405.005

Pixel 4 (XL): RQ2A.210405.005

Pixel 4a: RQ2A.210405.005

Pixel 4a (5G): RQ2A.210405.005

Pixel 5: RQ2A.210405.005

The April 2021 Android security patch has started rolling out for supported Pixel devices now. You can either wait for the OTA update or check the update centre for the latest update.

For your information, Samsung has already begun rolling out the update carrying April security patch to some the Galaxy devices, which include Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A52, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy S9.

More recently, plenty of leaks have popped around the upcoming Pixel 6. Reports hint that the smartphone will feature an in-house chipset codenamed ''Whitechapel'' which is being developed by Samsung. Apart from this, it is also expected to see some other important changes. Read our detailed article on the Pixel 6 to find out everything we know so far.