After Android 10, Google Play Store to rollout dark theme on Android 9 devices

Google Play Store app received the dark mode earlier this month for its users on Android 10, and now the search giant is rolling out the much loved mode for the devices running Android 9 Pie. Recently, Instagram users on Android 9 Pie also received the dark mode update. Earlier, Google said they planned to update all of their major apps with dark themes by the time Android 10 releases.

At Google I/O 2019, the search giant spoke about the system-wide dark mode that will come with Android 10. Google planned to update all their apps with dark theme by the time Android 10 released. Now, the Play Store app on Android 9 Pie has also received dark theme -- a really dark gray, almost black background colour throughout the user interface. Users need a Google Play Store version 16.18.17 and above to enjoy the dark theme.

Earlier, Instagram users on Android 9 received dark mode update. Both Google Play Store and Instagram do not offer a setting for manually switching between a light and dark theme -- it changes the theme based on whether Night mode is enabled on a device or not. If the Night mode is switched on the phone, then both the apps will switch to the dark mode without your interference.

Also, Facebook-owned Instagram has added support for iOS 13's dark mode. The update turns the entire Instagram interface dark and the new design is a mix of dark grey along with black colour, news portal iMore reported. Presently, only iOS 13 users can update their apps to get the new Instagram theme.

Other than the changing the look of the app, the dark mode saves battery, especially on the devices having AMOLED displays.

Edited By: Udit Verma

