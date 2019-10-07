Should you buy OnePlus 7T or wait for the upgraded OnePlus 7T Pro?

The year 2019 is going to be a confusing year for OnePlus fans. The Chinese phone major launched its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices in May and followed it up with OnePlus 7T earlier in September with better specs than even OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, the company has started teasing the October 10 launch of OnePlus 7T Pro in London. Buyers are likely to be confused about whether they should wait until the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro before making a final buying decision or not.

OnePlus 7T Pro is now being teased in India and the company has confirmed the release date of the OnePlus 7T Series through its official India Twitter account. Amazon India has created a microsite dedicated to the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be an upgraded version of OnePlus 7T that was launched recently. "Thought we were done? Oh[,] we're just getting started. Watch out for something special," OnePlus tweeted through its India account. Lets compare and see if OnePlus 7T Pro will be a worthy upgrade or you should stick to the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T specifications : OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display and support 90Hz refresh, HDR10 and HDR+. OnePlus 7T's resolution is set to 1080P plus. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and also supports Warp Charge 30T that is advertised to be 18 per cent faster than Warp Charge 30 of OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T optics : OnePlus 7T features the triple camera setup similar to the one that comes with OnePlus 7 Pro. It has a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The OnePlus 7T comes with a macro mode that allows you to get super-close to the subject without losing focus. OnePlus 7T has combined the EIS and the OIS to create the super stable mode for video recordings.

OnePlus 7T Price in India : The price of OnePlus 7T in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, whereas its 8GB RAM and 256GB variant will be available for Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications : OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to look similar to OnePlus 7 Pro and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and come with a new Warp Charge 30T fast charging much like the OnePlus 7T. Much like OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with 6.67-inch Quad HD+ curved display with 90Hz refresh, HDR10 and HDR+. The Pro model can also come with 5G capabilities as the OnePlus CEO had said that the company would release a 5G handset in Q4 of 2019.

OnePlus 7T Pro Optics : The OnePlus 7 Pro device came with a triple rear camera comprised of a 48-MP main camera, a 16-MP ultra-wide camera and an 8-MP telephoto camera. There's also a 16-MP pop up front camera. OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have a similar camera setup but will surely take the macro mode from OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India : The OnePlus 7T Pro will be replacing OnePlus 7 Pro in India and its price will be similar to its predecessor. The 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of OnePlus 7 Pro is available for Rs 48,999 in India. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 53,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of OnePlus 7 Pro is available for Rs 44,999.

Final verdict

OnePlus 7T Pro will offer almost every feature that is already available with the cheaper OnePlus 7T. The only reason to pick the OnePlus 7T Pro is the higher resolution screen and the curved display but the full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen is not bad at all and flat displays are any day better than the curved ones. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a similar chipset and has no groundbreaking upgrade that merits an additional Rs 10,000. Don't look anywhere else, OnePlus 7T is a solid phone at a very affordable price point.

Also Read: OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which OnePlus phone should you buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 7T launched in India with Android 10, prices begin at Rs 37,999

Also Read: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch: Here's what we know

Also Read: iPhone 11 or OnePlus 7T Pro: Which smartphone should you buy?