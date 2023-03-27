Ahead of IPL, Jio launches new broadband backup plan with unlimited data

Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled a new JioFiber ‘Back-up plan’ at just Rs 198 which enables uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournaments besides other content including live sports.

Users can upgrade the speed (from 10 Mbps to 30 / 100 Mbps) as and when they need, with 1 / 2 / 7 day options, at the click of a button.

Jio said that the plan will help homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24×7 reliable, always-on back-up connectivity. The company said that it will also act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more.

The Bonanza Plans with 10Mbps speed starting at Rs. 298 comes with the set-top box and OTT apps. However, if you just opt to use the internet, the plan can be availed for as low as Rs. 198.

For a 5-month plan, you can pay Rs. 990 (Rs. 198 x 5) and Rs. 500 for installation to get JioFiber.

Besides that, you can also pay for a 1, 2 or 7 day pass to upgrade the speed to 30Mbps or 100Mbps. To get the set-top box and 6 or 14 OTT apps, you can make a payment of Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 per month.

JioFiber is also offering customers to upgrade to an STB (Set-Top Box). With Rs 100 per month entertainment upgrade, you can get free STB + 400 live TV channels + 6 OTT (over-the-top) apps + YouTube. With Rs 200 per month, you can get a free STB + 550 live TV channels + 14 OTT apps + YouTube.

Here’s how to get a new Jio Fiber Back Up connection:

1. Backup plan at Rs 1490 - 5 month-service (Rs 990) & installation charges (Rs 500)

2. Entertainment Upgrade at Rs 500 / 1,000 - Rs 100 / 200 per month for 5 months

3. GST applies

4. New JioFiber Back-Up Connection will be available starting 30th March 2023

5. To book a new connection

o Give a missed call on 60008 60008

o Visit jio.com/fiber

o Visit the nearest Jio retailer and book a back-up connection @ Rs 99

Also Read: Jio launches 3 new prepaid recharge plans with up to 40GB free data offer: All details

