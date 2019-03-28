Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Get discounts on Redmi Y2, Realme U1, Honor Play and more

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale has entered its last day of sale with offers on phones like Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Realme U1, Honor 8X, Huawei Y9, Honor Play and more. During the sale, buyers can also get discounts on headphones, power banks, and protective cases among others. In addition to the discounts, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and assured banking discount during the sale today.

Amazon has listed smartphones with 'lowest ever' prices during the sale period. Following are some of the smartphones that come with discounts today.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 can be bought for Rs 7,999 down from its original price of Rs 10,499. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Redmi Y2 is a dual SIM device and has two nano SIM slots.

Realme U1: The 3GB RAM model of Realme U1 is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. The 4GB variant can be purchased at Rs 12,499. Realme U1 comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, and is the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC.

Honor 8X: Honor 8X can be bought for Rs 13,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 17,999. Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC, 20-MP + 2-MP dual rear camera setup and a 16-MP front camera. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android Oreo, and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery. The smartphone comes in midnight black, navy blue and red color options.

Huawei Y9: Huawei Y9 can be purchased for Rs 14,990 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. No-cost EMI, 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit card EMI transactions, and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,050 is also on the table.

Honor Play: The flagship Honor Play is available for Rs 14,999, down from its original price of Rs 19,999. Honor Play was launched in the year 2018 and supports GPU turbo for superior gaming experience. Honor Play comes with a 6.3-inch display, Kirin 970 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM options, 64GB storage, 16-MP + 2-MP dual rear camera, 16-MP selfie camera and 3,750mAh battery.

