Xiaomi teases new 100W charger that fills up 4000mAh battery in 17 mins

Xioami has developed a fast charging technology that would give OnePlus' Dash Charge and Oppo's VOOC Charging technology a run for their money. Earlier today, Xiaomi's co-founder and president, Lin Bin, shared a video on Weibo that showed a Super Charge Turbo technology in action. Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo running at 20V/5A reportedly charged a smartphone with 4,000 mAh battery from 0-100% in just 17 minutes. Xiaomi's fast charger was pitted against the Oppo device with a 3,700 mAh battery and SuperVOOC technology.

Smartphone batteries have come back into the focus amid demand for a phone that lasts longer and charges faster. Even Apple's iPhone XS takes over two hours to fully charge. Xiaomi's current devices support up to 27W wired chargers and even Mi 9 flagship only packs an 18W charger in the box.

Xiaomi hasn't said anything about how the Super Charge Turbo technology works. However, the existing Type-C connectors already support 100W of power but delivering that kind of power could lead to overheating issues.

Xiaomi could unveil the new charging technology with the Redmi series smartphones. The new Redmi flagship smartphones are expected to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details about the charger at an event scheduled later today. At the event, company is also expected to launch Mi Notebook Air. Mi Notebook Air will weigh just 1.07 kg, which makes it lighter than Apple MacBook Air. The Mi Notebook Air will come with an USB Type-C port which can be used for charging, video output, and even for data transmission.

