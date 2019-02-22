Donald Trump goofs up, again? Wants 6G network when 5G still to be in place

After a long wait, the world is still waiting for 5G internet to be rolled out in full force. While it has been in headlines for the past few months now, tech companies from all over the world are still competing to be first to bring 5G technology to the mass market. Only this week, Samsung launched a 5G variant of its latest flagship, the Galaxy S10 5G, the first ever smartphone to use the latest wireless communication standard. So as 5G is gradually coming closer to be a reality, US President Donald Trump is already went ahead and called for 6G.

Yes, that's right, 6G. In a tweet, Trump said that he wants 5G "and even 6G" technology in the United States as soon as possible. "There is no reason that we should be lagging behind..." Trump further said in the two-part tweet. The demand comes despite the fact that 6G internet does not exist. It has not been even conceptualised yet, nor will it be for another decade or so.

"I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind," Trump said in the tweet.

He further added, "I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!"

Trump's statement comes in the wake of recent reports that the United States is looking to develop its own nationalised 5G network. While this could have been beneficial to a lot of users in the country that was not the reason Trump administration had in mind. The driving force behind the project, which has since been quashed, was the fear that "China has achieved a dominant position in the manufacture and operation of network infrastructure".

Although in his tweet, Trump did say that US companies should win through competition and not by blocking out more advanced technologies, the country has kept Chinese companies from introducing 5G equipment. Reports towards the end of 2018 even suggest that the White House is considering an executive order to ban Huawei and ZTE from launching 5G technology in the US.

