Google down for thousands of users

Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

