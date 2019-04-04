Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale begins today: Deals available on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi kicked off its Mi Fan Festival from today which will see sale of products and accessories at discounted prices across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Store and also at its partner offline stores. Fans of Mi products can pick smartphones like Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and also smart TVs and Mi bands. The sale will end on Saturday, April 6. Buyers using HDFC credit and debit cards can also avail 10 percent instant discount on buying Xiaomi products during the Mi Fan Festival. Also, MobiKwik is offering 15 percent instant MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs 2,000.

Discounts on Xiaomi phones during Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi Poco F1: The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of Poco F1 is available at discounted price of Rs 20,999, down from its recent price cut of Rs. 22,999. Poco F1 comes in four storage variants. Xiaomi's most popular mid-range smartphone is the cheapest phone available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Redmi Note 6 Pro can be bought during the Mi Fan Festival for Rs 10,999 for a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone was originally launched at Rs 17,999. The phone is built on a 14nm Platform and is powered by Adreno 509 GPU.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 10,999, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs 11,999.

Similarly, customers can also buy Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 at discounted price during the Mi Fan Festival.

Discounts on other Xiaomi products during Mi Fan Festival

Mi Fan Festival sale is also applicable for Xiaomi products other than smartphones. During the sale, Mi Air Purifier can be bought for Rs 8,499, Mi Band HRX Edition can be had for Rs 999, Mi compact and Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Rs 699.

Xiaomi will also host Re 1 Flash Sale every day throughout the Mi Fan Festival. There will also be a Mystery Box Sale wherein customers stand a chance to buy products of up to Rs 2,400 for just Rs 99.

