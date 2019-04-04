Apple cuts price of iPhone XR in India; here's how much the phone will cost you now

In a marked shift in its strategy, Cupertino-based Apple Inc has decided to sell its entry level 64GB iPhone XR at a price of Rs 59,900 in India, down from 76,900. The discounts will be applicable from tomorrow i.e. April 5. It is a limited time offer and the buyers holding HDFC debit and credit cards can get additional 10% cashback, bringing the price of iPhone XR to Rs 53,900. Apple had launched iPhone XR in October last year.

Post the discount, the prices of 128GB and 256GB iPhone XR will be Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively. For the HDFC debit and credit card holders the cost of iPhone XR would come down to Rs 58,400 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 67,400. The HDFC cashback will be offered to customers who swipe the complete amount in one go. The cashback is also valid for people who opt for 1-2 year EMI transactions. Meanwhile, the discounts have brought the prices of iPhone XR in India on par with the prices in the US market.

The discounts on iPhone XR also bring it closer to the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the OnePlus 6T, the phone's two biggest rivals in the country.

Other than offering discount on its phones, Apple is also looking to manufacture its smartphones in India at Bengaluru and Chennai. Initially, Apple plans to have trial runs before setting up a full-fledged plant in Chennai. Some of the phones that will be manufactured on a trial basis are iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Apple is already manufacturing iPhone 7 in Bengaluru.

Apple iPhones have been an aspirational device yet out-of-reach for most Indians. India is one of the most expensive countries to buy an iPhone. But after its failure to capture the Chinese market and falling sales, Apple has finally decide re-enter the Indian market with all guns blazing to woo the growing middle class in India. The shift in strategy with cheaper Phone XR models could be a fresh start for Apple in the country that favours cheaper Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Edited By: Udit Verma

