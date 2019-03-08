WhatsApp to ban users for using fake apps; here's how to migrate back to the official app

Android mobile platform allows users to modify app or create MODs to add new functionalities to their application. GBWhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus are MODs or fake apps available for the Facebook owned messaging platform. WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new features but still lacks customisations and 'modified' apps fill this gap. Some of the features that these modified apps offer include auto-reply, ability to save any WhatsApp story to phone, download and change the theme of the app and many more.

However, WhatsApp has now informed users that their account can be 'temporarily banned' if they are found using these unsupported versions of WhatsApp.

"If you received an in-app message stating your account is Temporarily banned this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If this is the case, you must download the official app to continue using WhatsApp", the company states on its FAQ page.

WhatsApp has mentioned that these modified variants of the official app do not guarantee security and are in violation of its Terms of Service. In its updated FAQ page, WhatsApp has informed its users on ways they can switch back to the official messaging app.

Before moving to the original app, WhatsApp recommends you to back up the chat history. Follow the subsequent steps to save your chat history.

Wait for your temporary ban to end. The timer will show you the length of the ban.

In GB WhatsApp, tap More options - chats - back up chats.

Go to phone settings - tap storage - Files.

Find the folder GB WhatsApp and tap and hold to select it.

In the upper right corner tap More - Rename and rename the folder to "WhatsApp".

Navigate to the Play Store and download the official WhatsApp app. If you can't access the Play Store, download the app

In WhatsApp, verify your phone number.

On the backup found screen, tap Restore - Next.

WhatsApp should load with your existing chats.

If you are using WhatsApp Plus, and your chat history was previously saved then it should automatically transfer to the official WhatsApp app.

