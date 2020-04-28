iPhone SE 2020 is mostly iPhone 8 from inside, teardown reveals

Highlights The iPhone SE 2020 has passed through the teardown test.

It has scored 6 out of 10 in the reparability test.

Most iPhone SE 2020 parts are similar to those of iPhone 8.

iPhone SE 2020 is available to buy in select countries after it was launched earlier this month. Conspicuously, the iPhone SE 2020 is a repackaged iPhone 8 with a different processor and some other features. iFixit has now performed its teardown on the iPhone SE 2020, only to find it borrows many internal parts from the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 2020 has scored 6 out of 10 on the repairability test, where 10 stands for easiest to repair. That being said, the iPhone SE 2020 can be repaired using iPhone 8 parts, the teardown has revealed.

Since its innards are identical to those of the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 2020 produces less manufacturing waste from new designs. Of course, the replacement parts are easier and affordable to procure, per iFixit. Most components inside the iPhone SE 2020 are modular and independently replaceable, which means anyone with a little knowledge of disassembling and assembling phones using basic tools would be able to replace components. Some of these parts are swappable with those used on the iPhone 8.

iFixit has mentioned all the internal parts that iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8 effectively share. They include the camera sensors, the SIM tray, the Taptic Engine, and the display assembly. Especially the display re-assembly, which also includes the proximity sensor and microphone, on iPhone SE 2020 would offer a good value for money to the users. That said, a display borrowed from iPhone 8 for the iPhone SE 2020 will lose out on True Tone feature in the lack of a screen programmer. The Home button is replaceable but it is tricky. It will lose support for Touch ID if replaced with a borrowed one.

The battery on the iPhone SE 2020 is entirely incompatible for swapping, iFixit has noted. Although the battery on both iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 8 look identical, their logic board connectors are different. This means the battery, even if it fits the cavity, will not be supported by the main core and the device will not turn on. In such an event, the iPhone SE 2020 will give a warning that reads - "Not a genuine Apple battery". The glass back on the iPhone SE 2020 is also the hardest to replace, per the iFixit teardown.

Since most Apple devices come with a zero backward compatibility, it is a welcome change that iPhone SE 2020 can be repaired using iPhone 8 innards to some extent. These parts are likely to be available at most mobile phone repairing shops for less price, in case the warranty gets over for the device.