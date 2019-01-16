Amazon launches Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and TV control for Rs 3,999

After launching Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote in October last year, Amazon is now bringing Alexa Voice Remote to Fire TV Stick as well. Unlike the previous voice remote, the new remote support Alexa even bundles up as a universal remote for controlling smart TVs. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is available for pre-order from Amazon.in and will be shipped during the last week of January.

The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote continues to retail for Rs 5,999. Instead of investing in this new streaming dongle with new remote altogether, existing Fire TV Stick users can upgrade their remote. Although the all-new Alexa Voice Remote with TV Control has been priced at Rs 1,999, it is currently retailing for Rs 999 on Amazon India.

"Fire TV Stick has truly bought back entertainment into the living room. Today, we are delighted to make Alexa an integral part of this experience. The Alexa Voice Remote incorporates significant customer feedback to include TV Controls and avoid fumbling for multiple remotes," says Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.

The Alexa Voice Remote on Fire TV Stick helps in quick search and allows users to control the complete entertainment experience with voice. Just by saying: 'Alexa, find comedies', or 'Alexa, play Mirzapur', results are fetched instantly. With far-field technology, customers can also pair any Echo device with Fire TV Stick to control their entertainment experience hands-free.

Fire TV Stick gives access to Prime Video content along with access to a large library of applications including Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot and others. There isn't a dedicated YouTube or Facebook app but they can be accessed using the Firefox or Silk browser. It can also be used to listen to songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts through services like Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana and TuneIn.

The all-new Alexa Voice Remote combines Bluetooth, multidirectional infrared technology and is powered by the proprietary cloud-based service. It can be used to power on and control volume on your compatible TV with a single remote. The Fire TV Stick is powered by Quad-core 1.3GHz processor, has 8GB of internal memory and supports up to 1080p resolution.

